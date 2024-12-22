Sunday, December 22, 2024
Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate

Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the Iranian Consulate. Upon his arrival, Governor was warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian and the diplomatic staff.

The Governor attended the Yalda Night and the event titled “The Glory of Pakistan and Iranian Traditions” as the chief guest.

In his address, Governor Sindh emphasized the deep cultural ties and geographical proximity between Pakistan and Iran. He commended the efforts of the Iranian Consul General in strengthening bilateral relations. The Governor also presented Culinary and Hospitality Awards to those who showed outstanding performance in various categories during the event.

