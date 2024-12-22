Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that women in Pakistan are provided with equal opportunities to excel and contribute to the country’s advancement.

In his message on the National Working Women’s Day, he said we honor and celebrate the invaluable role and contributions of the women of Pakistan in building our society and driving the nation’s economic progress.

The Prime Minister said women make up more than half of our population and play an essential part in shaping our country’s future.

Quoting founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

Shehbaz Sharif said women are serving with distinction in leadership positions across various sectors, from education and healthcare to business and public service. He added women's contributions are indispensable not only in the professional domain but also in nurturing families and raising future generations.

The Prime Minister further said the government has undertaken several initiatives to support working women, including provision of youth interest-free loans to promote entrepreneurship among women He said the government established an endowment fund for women’s education and sports development and set up daycare centers to ease the dual responsibilities of work and family.

He added specialized training programs have also been launched to enhance skills and competencies, empowering women to reach leadership positions and thrive in their respective fields.

The Prime Minister said his government envisions a future where women in leadership are the norm, not the exception.

He said on this day, let us also recognize the unique challenges faced by working women and commit to providing women-friendly work environments where they can flourish. By embracing and fostering their talents, we can ensure that women continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.