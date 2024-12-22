Greenhouse opened with Turkish assistance at SAU

Hyderabad - A state-of-the-art greenhouse was inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, on Saturday in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The inauguration was conducted jointly by TIKA’s Head for East and South Asia, Pacific, and Latin America, Dursun Ali Yasacan, and SAU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Fateh Marri, along with other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Marri said the facility aimed to enhance crop production and provide protection against plant diseases. He emphasized the need for innovation across all sectors in Pakistan due to the country’s growing population and limited resources.

Dr Marri revealed that under an agreement between Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Turkish Embassy, about 5,000 students would pursue higher education in Turkey in fields such as agriculture, technology, and health.

The VC further elaborated that the newly established greenhouse at SAU, developed with TIKA’s assistance, was equipped with advanced technology for seed development, plant protection, and environmental control tailored to seasonal requirements.

Dr Marri also referred to the university’s Umerkot campus, which focuses on promoting agriculture in the desert areas of Tharparkar, and the Khairpur campus, which supports the date farming industry. He added that plans were underway to collaborate with Turkey on increasing date production, packaging, and marketing.

TIKA’s representative, Yasacan, highlighted the long-standing brotherly ties between Turkey and Pakistan and stated that TIKA had completed over 800 development projects in Pakistan over 14 years, including modern laboratories for agricultural and livestock innovation. He emphasized the importance of education for ensuring food security and noted the significance of the solar-powered greenhouse in addressing challenges such as increasing agricultural output, guiding students, and combating food shortages.

The Head of TIKA Karachi Office, Halil Ibrahim Basaran, mentioned that the greenhouse project was initiated under a 2022 agreement between TIKA and SAU. He expressed confidence that the project would benefit farmers, students, and agricultural professionals.

The Dean of the Crop Protection Faculty, Dr Manzoor Abro, Professor Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, and others also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended by faculty members, students, and prominent figures, including Ms Oya Tutanju Guven, Pakistan Desk Head at TIKA Headquarters, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SAU Umerkot Campus, Dr Jan Muhammad Mari, Dean of the Veterinary Faculty, Dr Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, and others.

The inauguration concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a briefing on the greenhouse’s advanced features by Dr Manzoor Ali Abro and Dr. Imran Khatri. The Turkish delegation also toured the Crop Protection Faculty Museum.