Greenhouse set up with Turkish assistance at Sindh Agriculture University

HYDERABAD - A state of the art greenhouse has been inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, here on Saturday with the collaboration of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The inauguration was conducted jointly by TIKA’s Head for East and South Asia, Pacific and Latin America Dursun Ali Yasacan and SAU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri besides other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mari said the facility aimed to enhance crop production and provide protection against plant diseases. He emphasized on the need for innovation across all sectors in Pakistan due to the country’s growing population and limited resources.

Dr. Mari revealed that under an agreement between Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Turkish Embassy, about 5,000 students would pursue higher education in Turkey in fields such as agriculture, technology and health.

The VC further elaborated that the newly established greenhouse at SAU, developed with TIKA’s assistance, was equipped with advanced technology for seed development, plant protection and environment control tailored to seasonal requirements. Dr Mari referred to the university’s Umerkot campus, which focused on promoting agriculture in the desert areas of Tharparkar and the Khairpur campus, which supported the date farming industry.

He added that plans were underway to collaborate with Turkey on increasing date production, packaging and marketing.

The TIKA’s representative Yasacan highlighted the long-standing brotherly ties between Turkey and Pakistan and stated that TIKA had completed over 800 development projects in Pakistan within 14 years, including modern laboratories for agricultural and livestock innovation.

He emphasized on the importance of education for ensuring food security and noted the significance of the solar-powered greenhouse in addressing challenges like increasing agricultural output, guiding students and combating food shortages. The Head of TIKA Karachi Office Halil Ibrahim Basaran mentioned that the greenhouse project was initiated under a 2022 agreement between TIKA and SAU. He expressed confidence that the project would benefit farmers, students and agricultural professionals. The Dean of Crop Protection Faculty Dr Manzoor Abro, Professor Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and others also spoke on the occasion.

The event was attended by faculty members, students and prominent figures including the Ms Oya Tutanju Guven Pakistan desk TIKA headquarter, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SAU Umerkot Campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari and Dean of Veterinary Faculty Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi and others.

The inauguration concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a briefing on the greenhouse’s advanced features by Dr Manzoor Ali Abro and Dr Imran Khatri. The Turkish delegation also toured the Crop Protection Faculty Museum