Sunday, December 22, 2024
Hassan Usmani lifts singles, doubles titles at ATF U14 Jeddah

Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Young Pakistani tennis sensation, Muhammad Hassan Usmani, clinched both the singles and doubles titles at the ATF U14 Tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In the singles final, Hassan triumphed over top-seeded Suleyman Hudayberdiyev of Turkmenistan with an impressive 6-3, 6-1 victory. Hassan partnered with his singles opponent, Hudayberdiyev, to clinch the doubles title, edging out Saudi players Anas Alzahrany and Souhail El-Taji El-Farouki 7-5, 4-6, 10-8. The event’s highlight came when tennis legend Rafael Nadal himself presented the trophies to the victorious duo. “It’s an incredible honor to receive these trophies from Rafael Nadal, who has always been my inspiration,” said Hassan.  The achievement was celebrated by PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail and the entire tennis community.

Staff Reporter

