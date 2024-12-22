Helicopter service launched in Kurram to aid residents

To address escalating tensions in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has initiated a helicopter service to aid residents and provide medical relief.

According to government sources, the service began with an MI-17 helicopter conducting two flights from Peshawar to Kurram yesterday. A total of 53 individuals, including 14 patients, were evacuated from Parachinar to Peshawar for medical treatment.

Today, the service expanded with five planned flights. The first flight transported 16 individuals, including jirga members and government officials, to Parachinar. The second flight carried 27 individuals from Parachinar to Thall, while the third is scheduled to airlift stranded residents from Thall back to Parachinar.

In addition to the airlift operations, the helicopter service is being used to supply essential medicines to the region. Yesterday, 1,850 kilograms of medicines worth Rs12 million were delivered to Parachinar. Over the past seven flights, medicines valued at more than Rs60 million have been dispatched to Kurram to address urgent healthcare needs.

CM Gandapur expressed his commitment to the welfare of Kurram's residents, emphasizing that all available resources are being deployed to alleviate hardships and establish peace in the area.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to ensuring the well-being of the people of Kurram during this challenging time,” said CM Gandapur.

The helicopter service has been widely praised as a critical intervention, providing timely relief and bridging the gap for those stranded in remote areas.