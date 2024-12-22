Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ICT police arrest 22 outlaws 

INP
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 22 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession on Saturday. According to the police spokesman the ICT Police Shams Colony, Noon, Koral, Kohsar, Ramna, Golra, Khanna, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities. He said police team also arrested 17 accused namely Sameen Khan, Bilal, Gulzar, Waqas khan, Justin Javed, Shahzad, Ehsan khan, Danish, Nasir, Awais, Shahreyar, Locus Saimal, Saeed ur Rehman, Muzammil Ahmad, Zeeshan, Waleed and Usman and recovered 691 grams heroin, 525 grams hashish, 8 pistols, 2 gun, 1 Kalashnikov, one revolver and one dagger from their possession. Moreover 5 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours. SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens’ peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police’s top priority.

Pakistan experiences longest night of year on December 21

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024