illegal: PTI reacts to military courts verdicts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the sentences handed down by military courts to civilians in May 9 violent events, terming the verdicts as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Addressing a press conference along with the party senior leader Latif Khosa, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said the military court’s decisions were opposed to the principles of justice.

He raised alarm that a plan was underway to try former prime minister and jailed PTI chief Imran Khan in the military court. “If the PTI founder is presented in military courts, it would be a tragedy and no one would accept it,” Raja added.

The PTI secretary general said they hadn’t yet been able to overcome what happened to ex-premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, urging the powerful quarters not to do this or the world would laugh at the country. “Stop treating the people in this country like a herd. Don’t try to eliminate us as you won’t be able to,” he said.

“The military courts pronounced the punishments to 25 accused, who were deprived of their right of free and fair trial,” he said.

He noted that they strongly opposed the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC), as how was it now looking into the appeal against an already announced verdict of the apex court on trial of civilians by military courts?

Last week, the bench conditionally allowed military courts to announce verdicts of 85 under-custody civilians in cases pertaining to May 9 riots. However, the court ordered that the announcement of judgements would be subject to its final decision on appeal.

“What is the purpose of the appeal if decisions are made even while you are under trial,” he asked. Raja demanded that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the incidents of May 9, as the PTI founder was arrested from inside the court on the day.

He said the jailed leader Khan has given the party a deadline for negotiations which can also be extended. “We want to hold talks for the welfare of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the government has not approached them yet for the talks.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Latif Khosa questioned how can a military court hear a case if there is an allegation of an attack on a military installation?

“The military courts can take disciplinary action against personnel of Armed Forces, but they cannot try civilians,” he said.

Khosa said that the apex court had decided that military courts cannot decide the cases of civilians, adding that they wanted the full bench of the SC to decide on this issue, as the powerful circles had gone too far on the issue.

He announced that the deadline set by the party founder for talks would expire over the weekend, prompting the party to mobilize its overseas chapters to start a civil disobedience movement.

Speaker NA to form a committee:

Talking to reporters outside the SC, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan expressed hopes that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would form the committee by today (Sunday) to initiate a dialogue between the Pakistan League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government and his party.

“The speaker has assured us to form a committee to start talks,” he said, urging the need for a dialogue, saying this was the only solution to the problems of the country.

Earlier, Khan had asked the government to open a dialogue with his party by December 22 over his two demands or they would start a civil disobedience movement after the deadline and ask overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances.