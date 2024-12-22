Sunday, December 22, 2024
Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement

Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, has directed the officers of the Sindh Food Department to ensure transparency in  the wheat procurement process. During a visit to a warehouse here on Saturday he stated that the instructions were issued after the strict directives given by the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Khan instructed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect wheat from rats and other animals. He also stressed on the need to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the warehouses. The Special Assistant warned of strict action against the officials if complaints about negligence or other shortcomings surfaced. He underlined that the measures in question were necessary to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process and for proper storage of the wheat stock.

Staff Reporter

