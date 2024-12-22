JCP extends period of constitutional benches’ judges for six months

Islamabad - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Saturday approved an extension in the period of the already nominated judges to the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court for six months. Last month, the JCP had formed a seven-member constitutional bench in a 7-5 split decision under Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan for a two-month term in line with the 26th Amendment.

CJP Afridi chaired the two consecutive sessions of the top judicial body at the Supreme Court, Islamabad today, according to a statement issued by the top court. The agenda of the meetings were the consideration of the proposed JCP (Appointment of Judges) Rules 2024 and the extension of the period of nomination of judges to the top court’s constitutional benches.

According to a declaration, the first meeting began at 11am and lasted for 8 hours. The session thoroughly reviewed the draft of the regulations for the judges’ appointment and also considered the public feedback received on the proposed rules.

After extensive deliberations, the top judicial body approved the proposed rules for the jurists’ appointments with certain amendments.

In the second meeting, the JCP, by majority, approved a six-month extension in the period of the already nominated judges to the constitutional benches of the apex court.