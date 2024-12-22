Judicial commission extends constitutional bench tenure

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by the , has extended the tenure of the constitutional bench for an additional six months during its latest meeting.

The commission also approved amendments to its rules, introducing several key changes. According to sources, the requirement for medical tests for new additional judges has been removed. Requesting intelligence reports on candidates will now be at the commission’s discretion.

For the appointment of high court chief justices, three names will be considered, and if a senior judge is overlooked, the reasons must be documented. Additionally, five names from high courts will be forwarded for Supreme Court appointments under the new rules.