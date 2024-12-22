Khawaja Asif accuses PTI of seeking US backing for power

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to seize power with the backing of the United States.

Speaking to the media in London on Sunday, Asif criticized PTI founder Imran Khan for shifting from an "Absolutely Not" stance against the US to seeking American support for political gain.

Asif also claimed that the attacks on May 9 were pre-planned and targeted sensitive military installations, carried out by trained individuals. He stressed that the situation was of national importance and required prompt action, but he pointed to the judiciary as the main obstacle preventing decisive measures.

The Defence Minister further emphasized that the challenge to Pakistan’s armed forces on May 9 did not come from India, but from internal elements. He stated that no country had ever faced such a direct challenge to its defense.

On the convictions of the 25 individuals sentenced by military courts, Asif clarified that the videos presented in court clearly identified the individuals, with both their faces and voices visible, providing the basis for their convictions.

Regarding the Panama case, Asif labeled the judiciary's decision as "shameful," claiming that former Army Chief General Bajwa and others had been involved in a plan to remove Nawaz Sharif from power.

He further accused the establishment of facilitating Imran Khan's rise to power, stating, "PTI founder was the product of the establishment."