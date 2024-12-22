Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities

Lahore tops list of world’s 10 most polluted cities
NEWS WIRE
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  The provincial capital topped the list of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 (very unhealthy) on Saturday, while the highest AQI readings exceeded 500. Data from IQAir revealed that the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 38.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline for PM2.5 levels. According to the data, Lahore ranked as the world’s most polluted city, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh, with an AQI of 238, and Hanoi, Vietnam, also at 238. Other cities in the top ten included Delhi, India (214), Accra, Ghana (187), Chongqing, China (182), Cairo, Egypt (176), Kuwait City, Kuwait (160), Wuhan, China (159), and Krasnoyarsk, Russia (158). Within Lahore, the most polluted areas included Polo Ground Cantt (555), Burki Road (414), DHA Phase V (380), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (374), Mini Market Gulberg (364), Askari 10 (356), Valancia Town (356), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (354), US Consulate (334), and Thokar (302).

Military courts sentence 25 civilians over May 9 violent attacks

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734826413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024