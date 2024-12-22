Lesco simplifies process for new electricity connections

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced a simplified online application process for new electricity connections, making it easier for both domestic and commercial consumers to apply.

Consumers within LESCO's jurisdiction can now apply through the official website, www.enc.com.pk, by filling out an online form, uploading necessary documents, and submitting a hard copy to the relevant office.

Cost and Seasonal Variations

The cost of a new single-phase meter connection is approximately Rs7,240, though it can range from Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 in certain areas of Lahore during the winter. Fees may vary by district and are expected to rise in the summer.

Application Process

Visit www.enc.com.pk and complete the form. Provide necessary details, including CNIC and NTN. Submit the completed form and documents to the relevant office. After verification, LESCO will issue a demand notice. Payment can then be made at designated banks. Once payment is confirmed, installation will proceed.

LESCO’s new system aims to enhance customer service and streamline operations, including the removal of bans on green meters for solar systems.

For more information, consumers can visit the official LESCO website.