Man arrested for hiring hitman to kill wife

MULTAN - Multan police have successfully solved the blind murder case of a 28-year-old woman, revealing her husband as the mastermind behind the heinous crime. Holding a press conference here on Saturday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar disclosed that the incident took place on December 13, 2024, was initially reported as a botched robbery, but meticulous investigations uncovered a chilling conspiracy involving a financial deal worth Rs2.2 million. He said that the husband reported to the police that his wife was shot dead during an alleged robbery while they were returning from her parents’ house around 10:30 PM. The police registered FIR No. 2829/24 under Sections 302 and 393 against unknown outlaws and launched an investigation. Under the supervision of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed, a special investigation team was formed. The team, led by SHO Akhtar Islam and Inspector Mulazim Hussain, utilized advanced forensic technology and professional expertise to trace and apprehend the suspects. Three individuals, including the husband and a bank manager, were taken into custody. During initial interrogation, shocking details emerged. The husband confessed to orchestrating his wife’s murder due to his desire to remarry. He arranged the killing for Rs2.2 million, paying Rs200,000 in advance, with the remaining amount to be settled post-murder. Investigations revealed that this was not his first attempt as he had previously paid Rs1.1 million to another individual for the purpose, who absconded with the money. The CPO commended the team’s exceptional efforts in solving the case and assured the public that all involved in this gruesome crime would face justice. He also pledged to support the victim’s family in seeking justice and ensure that no legal loopholes hinder the case.