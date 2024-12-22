Sunday, December 22, 2024
Mastermind of May 9 violence to be punished: Ataullah Tarar

Web Desk
5:38 PM | December 22, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar has said categorically that mastermind of May 9 violence will be punished after due course of law.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore today, he said that May 9 is the darkest day in Pakistan's history, when Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf tried to damage the country's defence and existence.

The Minister said PTI mob disrespected the martyrs' memorials and attacked military installations.

He said the government will not allow political terrorism. He said politics should not be exceeds the limits of decency and civility.

Ataullah Tarar said Pakistan has always progressed during the tenure of PML N Governments. He said country's economy is heading towards improvement.

He said value of rupee has strengthened while the stock market is going up.

