Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting held to ensure timely implementation of NAP policies

NEWS WIRE
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD  -  To bolster the security framework at the district level, the District Coordination Committee (DCC), under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, convened a high-level meeting. The session aimed to ensure the effective and timely implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) policies, following directives from the provincial government. The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, department heads, and representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan stressed the necessity of seamless coordination between district departments and law enforcement agencies to identify and address emerging security threats effectively. Key issues highlighted during the meeting included the registration of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, the eradication of illegal arms, the enforcement of anti-smuggling measures, combating drug trafficking, curbing electricity theft, regulating unlicensed fuel stations, and ensuring the registration of seminaries (madaris).

Lesco simplifies process for new electricity connections

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of unified efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, strengthen the rule of law, and comprehensively implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.

This initiative underscores the district administration’s commitment to enhancing security and upholding governance in Battagram.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024