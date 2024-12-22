Meeting held to ensure timely implementation of NAP policies

ABBOTTABAD - To bolster the security framework at the district level, the District Coordination Committee (DCC), under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, convened a high-level meeting. The session aimed to ensure the effective and timely implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) policies, following directives from the provincial government. The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, department heads, and representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan stressed the necessity of seamless coordination between district departments and law enforcement agencies to identify and address emerging security threats effectively. Key issues highlighted during the meeting included the registration of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, the eradication of illegal arms, the enforcement of anti-smuggling measures, combating drug trafficking, curbing electricity theft, regulating unlicensed fuel stations, and ensuring the registration of seminaries (madaris).

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of unified efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, strengthen the rule of law, and comprehensively implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.

This initiative underscores the district administration’s commitment to enhancing security and upholding governance in Battagram.