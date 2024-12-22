Military courts sentence 25 civilians over May 9 violent attacks

In first conviction, FGCM announces 2-10 years jail term for rioters. ISPR notes justice will truly be fully served only once mastermind, planners are punished. Irrefutable evidences collected to legally prosecute accused persons.

ISLAMABAD - The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on Saturday handed down sentences to at least twenty five individuals involved in the tragic events of May 9, 2023.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the sentences have been announced after examining all evidences, affording all legal rights to the accused and completion of due process.

The statement said on 9th May 2023, nation witnessed tragic incidents of politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan. Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the Armed Forces including desecration of the monuments of Shuhada.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion.”

The statement said sequel to the events of this ‘Black Day’, through meticulous investigations, irrefutable evidences were collected to legally prosecute the accused involved in the 9th May tragedy.

Certain cases were subsequently referred to Field General Court Martial as per law, where they underwent trials following due process. On 13th December 2024, a seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court directed that the cases pending due to an earlier order of the Apex Court be finalised and judgments in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced. The promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done.

The statement further said this is an important milestone in dispensation of justice to the nation. It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future.

Many accused are also being tried in various Anti-Terrorist Courts and their cases are being pursued as per the law, however, justice would truly be fully served only once the mastermind and planners of 9th May Tragedy are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land.

All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.

The twenty-five people handed down the sentences are as follows:

Jan Muhammad Khan s/o Toor Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Muhammad Imran Mehboob s/o Mehboob Ahmed, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Raja Muhammad Ehsan s/o Raja Muhammad Maqsood, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident.

Rehmat Ullah s/o Manjoor Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Anwar Khan s/o Muhammad Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident.

Muhammad Afaq Khan s/o M Ishfaq Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Bannu Cantt incident.

Daud Khan s/o Ameer Zaib, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Chakdara Fort incident.

Faheem Haider s/o Farooq Haider, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Khan, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident.

Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Abdul Hadi s/o Abdul Qayyum, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Ali Shan s/o Noor Muhammad, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Daud Khan s/o Shad Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Umar Farooq s/o Muhammad Sabbir, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident.

Babar Jamal s/o Muhammad Ajmal Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident.

Muhammad Hashir Khan s/o Tahir Bashir, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Muhammad Ashiq Khan s/o Naseeb Khan, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Khuram Shahzad s/o Liaqat Ali, 3 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident.

Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident.

Ali Iftikhar s/o Iftikhar Ahmed, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Zia ur Rehman s/o Azam Khurshid, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident.

Adnan Ahmed s/o Sher Muhammad, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Shakir Ullah s/o Anwar Shah, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Confessional statements of the convicts

One of the convicts Jan Muhammad admitted his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, saying that he filmed a video while wearing a military uniform shirt, which he later burned.

Another convict Ali Shan in his confessional statement said that the anti-army speeches of PTI founder Imran Khan influenced his mindset, prompting him to attack the Jinnah House. “I went to Jinnah House and ransacked it.” Another convict by the military court, Babar Jamal Khan also confessed to being involved in the attack on the Mianwali air base. Moreover, convict Dawood Khan mentioned that he was incited to attack the Jinnah House by PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Hassan Niazi, asserting that their speeches instilled hatred in their minds.

Muhammad Hashir, one of the convicts, stated: “I attacked Jinnah House on May 9.” Meanwhile, Faheem Haider alleged that the PTI had influenced his mindset for the attack on Jinnah House.

Convict Ashiq Khan claimed that he received training for attacks in Zaman Park and participated in the assault on the Jinnah House after being incited.