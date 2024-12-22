Sunday, December 22, 2024
Minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and freedoms: Ayaz Sadiq

Christmas celebration held in National Assembly

Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A ceremony to commemorate Christmas was organised by the National Assembly Secretariat at the Parliament House on Saturday.  Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar, along with senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat, participated in the celebrations. The event included the ceremonial cutting of a Christmas cake alongside members of the Christian staff.

While Addressing the cake cutting ceremony, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his pleasure in joining the celebrations of the Christian community. He emphasised the integrity and respect of Prophet Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him), describing him as a revered messenger of God whose teachings promote peace, love, brotherhood, and the service of humanity. The Speaker noted that the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is a moment of great blessing and joy for all. The Speaker further acknowledged the outstanding contributions of the Christian community to the nation’s progress, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education, underscoring their commendable services. He reiterated that minorities in Pakistan are granted equal rights under the Constitution and enjoy complete freedom to observe their religious practices and celebrate their festivals.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of all minority communities residing in the country. He extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community and lauded their invaluable role in the nation’s development.

