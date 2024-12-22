Mislabeling Edibles

The Competition Commission of Pakistan’s decision to impose penalties of Rs 75 million on two manufacturers of frozen desserts for misleading consumers by advertising their products as ice cream is a commendable and overdue move. This action addresses a pervasive issue in the consumer market, where products are frequently misidentified, mislabeled, and sold to the public as edible food items, despite being made from substances prioritising cost-cutting over consumer health. Such practices are widespread, and the enforcement of accurate food labeling laws in Pakistan has long been inadequate, leaving consumers vulnerable to deception and health risks.

Over the years, reports have repeatedly highlighted the dangers posed by misrepresented products. From allegations that diet Pepsi contains carcinogens to revelations about margarine’s chemical composition rendering it an unhealthy butter substitute, the disregard for consumer welfare is alarming. While food labeling laws are well-established globally and exist in Pakistan, their enforcement remains a significant challenge. This is reminiscent of past practices by companies like Nestle, which marketed beverages as juices until regulatory intervention forced a rebranding—such as changing “orange juice” to “orange drink”—to clarify that these products were not pure fruit juices but rather a mixture of fruit elements and artificial flavorings.

Despite such adjustments, advertising continues to mislead consumers, portraying these drinks as healthy alternatives to carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. This pattern of deception is not limited to frozen desserts or juices but is pervasive across various consumer product categories. Large multinational corporations, with their substantial financial resources, have often managed to influence regulatory processes, either delaying the passage of stricter laws or undermining their enforcement.

Pakistan’s decision to penalise these corporations is a welcome development and sets an important precedent. It is imperative that this vigilance extends to other sectors, ensuring that all consumer products are marketed transparently and truthfully. By prioritising consumer protection and holding companies accountable, Pakistan can take significant steps toward fostering a fairer and healthier market environment.