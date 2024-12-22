Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mohsin Naqvi lauds efficiency at Karachi passport, NADRA centers

Mohsin Naqvi lauds efficiency at Karachi passport, NADRA centers
Web Desk
11:28 AM | December 22, 2024
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the Passport Office at Awami Markaz and the NADRA Center in Defence to inspect operations and engage with citizens.

Minister Naqvi highlighted significant improvements in the documentation process, where lengthy waiting times have been replaced by swift and efficient service. Citizens shared positive feedback, expressing satisfaction with the streamlined system for passport renewals and ID card issuance.

During his visit, the minister personally addressed some on-the-spot issues, including delays and cleanliness concerns at the NADRA Center. He commended the staff for their efforts, stating, "These visits aim to ensure seamless services for citizens. It is reassuring to see Karachi residents appreciating the improved system at Passport and NADRA centers."

Minister Naqvi reiterated his commitment to timely passport delivery and emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance public service infrastructure.

Lesco simplifies process for new electricity connections

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024