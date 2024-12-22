Mohsin Naqvi lauds efficiency at Karachi passport, NADRA centers

Federal Interior Minister paid a surprise visit to the Passport Office at Awami Markaz and the NADRA Center in Defence to inspect operations and engage with citizens.

Minister Naqvi highlighted significant improvements in the documentation process, where lengthy waiting times have been replaced by swift and efficient service. Citizens shared positive feedback, expressing satisfaction with the streamlined system for passport renewals and ID card issuance.

During his visit, the minister personally addressed some on-the-spot issues, including delays and cleanliness concerns at the NADRA Center. He commended the staff for their efforts, stating, "These visits aim to ensure seamless services for citizens. It is reassuring to see Karachi residents appreciating the improved system at Passport and NADRA centers."

Minister Naqvi reiterated his commitment to timely passport delivery and emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance public service infrastructure.