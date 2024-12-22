Sunday, December 22, 2024
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq invites govt, PTI committees for dialogue

Web Desk
5:28 PM | December 22, 2024
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has invited members of the government and PTI negotiation committees to a meeting scheduled for Monday at 11:30 AM in the Speaker’s chamber at Parliament House.

Welcoming the government’s initiative to form a negotiation committee, Ayaz Sadiq commended the prime minister’s efforts to resolve issues through dialogue, calling it a positive step.

He reiterated, "The Speaker’s office is always open for members, and progress can only be achieved through dialogue."

The government’s negotiation committee, established at the suggestion of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar also welcomed the formation of the committee, expressing hope for a productive dialogue that resolves issues efficiently.

He emphasized the inclusion of serious and capable individuals in both committees, fostering optimism about the progress of the negotiation process.

Both sides appear committed to advancing the discussions, with the goal of achieving a comprehensive and timely resolution to the prevailing issues.

