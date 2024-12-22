Omar Ayub criticizes military court verdicts, threatens civil disobedience

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly, , has strongly criticized the sentencing of PTI workers by military courts, calling the verdicts unconstitutional.

Speaking to the media in Haripur, Ayub argued that military court decisions were beyond the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and could harm the country's investment prospects. He cited the example of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which received a bid of only PKR 10 billion instead of the expected PKR 85 billion due to such actions.

Ayub emphasized that PTI’s negotiation committee had two main demands: the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and the release of under-trial political prisoners. He warned that if these demands were not met, PTI would initiate a civil disobedience movement, which could include halting remittances from overseas Pakistanis as a means to pressure the government.