Sunday, December 22, 2024
Pakistan experiences longest night of year on December 21

APP
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan witnessed its longest night of the year on December 21 as the winter solstice occurs in the Northern Hemisphere. According to a statement from SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission), this phenomenon marks the shortest day and the longest night due to the Earth’s axial tilt. The winter solstice happens annually on December 21 or 22 when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun. This astronomical event results in reduced daylight hours and extended nighttime across the hemisphere, including Pakistan. SUPARCO explained that the solstice highlights Earth’s orbital movement and tilt, which play a significant role in seasonal changes.  As the days following the solstice progress, daylight hours will gradually increase.  It is estimated that within two months, an additional hour of sunlight will be noticeable, positively impacting daily activities and routines. This celestial event serves as a reminder of Earth’s dynamic relationship with the sun, influencing both natural and human life on the planet.

Governor urges youth to eliminate negative thinking

