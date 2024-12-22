Pakistan witnesses longest night of the year during winter solstice

Pakistan experienced its longest night of the year as the winter solstice occurred on December 21, marking a significant astronomical event in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to a statement by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the phenomenon occurs annually when the Earth’s axial tilt positions the Northern Hemisphere furthest away from the sun. This results in the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The winter solstice typically falls on December 21 or 22. It signals the transition point in the Earth's orbit around the sun, after which daylight hours in the Northern Hemisphere gradually begin to increase.

For many, the solstice is not just a marker of seasonal change but also a moment of reflection and celebration. Globally, it is observed through cultural and spiritual traditions, symbolizing renewal and the return of light.

As the days now grow longer, this astronomical event marks the beginning of the slow journey toward spring.