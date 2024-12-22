Parachinar’s Tragic Turmoil

The sectarian strife in Parachinar, initially rooted in land disputes, has escalated into deadly confrontations. Over the years, several major incidents have underscored the gravity of the conflict. For example, in 1994 and 1996, Sipah-e-Sahaba targeted Shia-majority villages, causing significant casualties and deepening communal divisions. The crisis in Parachinar is driven by a complex interplay of domestic and international factors. Regionally, the influx of Afghan refugees during the U.S. invasion and the harbouring of Taliban and Al-Qaida militants by Sunni communities near Kurram created a deep divide. The Shia Turis’ refusal to align with these groups made them targets of hostility. Most recently, on November 23, 2024, gunmen opened fire on buses carrying Shia pilgrims, killing 42 people, including women and children, and injuring many others. Such incidents, marked by extreme violence and disregard for human life, have transformed Parachinar from a land of peaceful coexistence to one scarred by distrust, animosity, and frequent bloodshed.

The government must take a proactive stance against extremist elements that perpetuate violence. Initiatives to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance must target young people vulnerable to radicalisation.

The escalating violence in Parachinar serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated sectarian and geopolitical challenges facing Pakistan. If left unaddressed, this conflict threatens not only the stability of the Kurram District but also Pakistan’s broader national security. The government must act decisively to dismantle the infrastructure of extremism, address the grievances of marginalised communities, and rebuild the foundations of peace. Only through development, justice, and reconciliation can Parachinar once again become a symbol of harmony and coexistence.

A failure to address the crisis risks not only further sectarian strife but also undermines the nation’s efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,

Sindh.