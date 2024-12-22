Patron Aibak Polo Cup 2024 final today

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo will face off in the title match, while the subsidiary final will feature Newage Cables against BN Polo in Patron Aibak 2024 at Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday).

The event promises a lively atmosphere, with special activities including a cavalry parade, barrel racing, tent-pegging, and exhibition matches for children and girls.

The Diamond Paints team for the final comprises Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Raja Jalal Arsalan, and Raja Temur Nadeem. FG/Din Polo’s lineup includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Shaikh Muhammad Farhad, Saqib Khan Khakwani, and Raja Mikael Sami.

In the subsidiary final, Newage Cables will field Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam, Bilal Haye, and Estanislao Abelenda, while BN Polo’s squad includes Babar Naseem, Saim Abbas, Bilal Humayun, and Sebastian Hancock.