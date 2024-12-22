PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to initiate talks with PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a government committee to begin negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), following a proposal by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain. This move follows PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s request to Speaker Sadiq to mediate negotiations between the government and PTI.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed appreciation for Speaker Sadiq’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of national security and public interest. “Pakistan’s stability is vital for all of us. I appreciate the Speaker’s initiative and hope for constructive dialogue,” said the Prime Minister.

The committee’s formation is seen as a step toward addressing political divisions and promoting peace in the country.