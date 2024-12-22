Sunday, December 22, 2024
Police review security for Christmas, New Year’s Eve

December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi chaired a meeting  to review the performance of police stations and discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs, and Chowki In-charges. The performance of each police station was individually assessed, and SDPOs and SHOs were directed to further improve their efficiency. To ensure a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year, the DPO issued strict instructions for heightened security measures. A complete ban has been imposed on one-wheeling, hooliganism, fireworks, and firing on New Year’s Eve, he said. DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said in compliance with the Punjab government’s directives, a strict crackdown would be launched against drugs and illicit liquor, especially during the Christmas season. Special measures will be taken to maintain smooth traffic flow on New Year’s Eve, he added.

