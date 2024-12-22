President, PM vow to eradicate terrorism from country

President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed the pledge to root out Fitna-al-Khwarij from the country.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a check post in South Waziristan.

The President expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of 16 brave sons of soil in the attack and paid rich tribute to them.

He commiserated with families of the martyrs and prayed for their patience.

Asif Ali Zardari said the entire nation stands united with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said terrorists are enemies of the country and entire humanity. He said anti-terrorist operations will continue till complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed firm resolve of the government to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Strongly condemning the attempt of attack by Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists on a security check post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan district, he said security forces stand like a leaden wall in front of terrorists to protect the country.

The Prime prayed for the elevation of the martyrs and expressed condolences to their families.

He said entire nation salutes the martyrs for their unparalleled sacrifice.