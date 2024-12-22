Sunday, December 22, 2024
PTI finalises demands for negotiations with government

PTI finalises demands for negotiations with government
Web Desk
4:13 PM | December 22, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has drafted its demands for upcoming negotiations with the government, prioritising the release of political prisoners and a judicial investigation into key events.

Sources within PTI revealed that a list of over 5,000 political detainees has been compiled, placing former prime minister Imran Khan’s name at the top. During the talks, PTI intends to push for the immediate release of these prisoners and call for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The proposed commission would include three senior judges of the Supreme Court, as outlined in PTI's draft.

This move comes in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a government negotiation committee, following a suggestion by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee comprises Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

President, PM vow to eradicate terrorism from country

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has welcomed the formation of the committee, describing it as a constructive step toward dialogue.

