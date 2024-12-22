PTI welcomes PM's committee formation for political negotiations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s formation of a negotiating committee aimed at resolving the political deadlock in the country.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed hope that the upcoming negotiations between the government and opposition would be productive. "Both committees consist of seasoned politicians. We hope the talks will begin soon to break the deadlock," said Barrister Gohar.

The committee, formed on the suggestion of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Prime Minister Sharif also acknowledged Speaker Sadiq’s efforts and emphasized the importance of prioritizing national security and public interest in the negotiations.

Earlier, PTI Chairman had requested Speaker Sadiq to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition.