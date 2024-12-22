Public schools in Sindh to be solarised, says energy minister

KARACHI - Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Nasir Hussain Shah, announced plans to gradually solarize all government schools in the province and pledged full support to private schools in adopting solar energy solutions.

According to Express News, speaking at the “Paigham-e-Pakistan, Istehkam-e-Pakistan” event during the All Sindh Science and Arts Gala at PAF Museum, organized by the Directorate of Private Schools Education Sindh and All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Education, Shah emphasized the crucial role of teachers in fostering awareness of Pakistan’s history and positive values among students. “Today’s message for the architects of our future is Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Stability of Pakistan),” he said. Shah urged teachers to instill optimism in their students, emphasizing that Pakistan’s future is bright and secure. “Conditions are improving steadily, and new employment opportunities are emerging,” he added.

Highlighting the economic progress, Shah noted a significant increase in both domestic and foreign investments in Pakistan. “Investors are drawn to the country’s improving and peaceful conditions, approaching the government for business opportunities,” he said. The provincial minister also outlined measures being undertaken by the Sindh government to address issues such as summer power outages and inflated electricity bills. “We are committed to providing affordable electricity to consumers and are actively working to resolve these challenges,” Shah stated.