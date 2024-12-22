Punjab govt appoints DIG Athar Waheed as Lahore CTO

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Muhammad Athar Waheed, was transferred and posted as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) on Saturday. According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the post of Deputy Inspector General/ Chief Traffic Officer shall remain upgraded from BS-19 to BS-20 as personal to Mr Muhammad Athar Waheed (PSP/BS-20) and as long as it is held by him. He shall hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Inspector General Punjab Highway Patrol, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Muhammad Athar Waheed belongs to 30th Common and joined the Police Service of Pakistan in 2003. He has served as District Police Officer in various Punjab districts. Muhammad Athar Waheed has also served as Commandant College National Highway and Motorways Police. In a statement on Saturday, he said that his priorities would be to improve traffic management in the provincial metropolis, welfare of policemen and to provide best facilities to the citizens including the driving licenses.