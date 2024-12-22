Punjab govt launches first tree plantation project in Cholistan

Punjab government has started a groundbreaking project of tree plantation in Cholistan.

In an interview, Director Fisheries and Wildlife South Punjab Dr. Riazuddin said plantation projects in Cholistan are of vital importance in promoting wildlife conservation.

He expressed concern over the environmental changes caused by deforestation, which are impacting both humans and wildlife. He said the Punjab government is taking these challenges seriously, and the outcomes are expected to be promising.

The Director Fisheries also shared details about the Fish Diagnostic Lab launched in Muzaffargarh as a pilot project.