Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt Pak-South Africa ODI decider

NEWS WIRE
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

JOHANNESBURG  -  The third and final One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and South Africa is at risk of disruption due to the looming threat of rain and thunderstorms, as dark clouds hover over Johannesburg. Despite the challenging weather conditions, Pakistan’s players remain focused, holding an indoor training session today in preparation for Saturday’s match. The Men in Green engaged in various drills, sharpening their bowling and batting skills as they aim for a clean sweep in the ongoing series. Accuweather reports that Sunday’s forecast predicts a cloudy day with a 45% chance of rain and a 27% possibility of thunderstorms in some regions. The temperature is expected to peak at 23°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 23°C and a RealFeel Shade of 22°C.  

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024