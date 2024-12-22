Rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt Pak-South Africa ODI decider

JOHANNESBURG - The third and final One-Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and South Africa is at risk of disruption due to the looming threat of rain and thunderstorms, as dark clouds hover over Johannesburg. Despite the challenging weather conditions, Pakistan’s players remain focused, holding an indoor training session today in preparation for Saturday’s match. The Men in Green engaged in various drills, sharpening their bowling and batting skills as they aim for a clean sweep in the ongoing series. Accuweather reports that Sunday’s forecast predicts a cloudy day with a 45% chance of rain and a 27% possibility of thunderstorms in some regions. The temperature is expected to peak at 23°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 23°C and a RealFeel Shade of 22°C.