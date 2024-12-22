Rally demands action against narcotics dealers

LAKKI MARWAT - Office-bearers and activists of the local organization Khattak Zalmi took out a rally in Karak city to raise awareness about the hazards of drugs and demand action against narcotics dealers.

People from different walks of life also participated in the rally. They were holding banners inscribed with anti-drug messages.

The participants converged at Saddam Chowk after passing through various bazaars, where the organization’s president, Khalid Khattak, Sadullah, Ishaq Asatkhelvi, JUI-F leader Maulana Naimatullah Khattak, former district councilor Abdul Sadiq, Khattak Ittehad president Malik Afzal, Malik Khursheed, and former DSP Subhan Khattak addressed the gathering.

They expressed concern over the excessive use of narcotics, stating that the menace had brought the new generation and society to the brink of destruction.

Referring to the murder of four family members by a drug-addicted youth in Karak city four days ago, they said such dastardly incidents were occurring due to the excessive use of ice (crystal meth).

“The menace has reached educational institutions, which is a matter of great concern,” a speaker said, adding that some medical stores were also involved in selling injectable drugs to addicts and youths.

They urged the district police authorities to take action against drug dealers and eliminate narcotics dens in the southern district.

They also urged the health officials to take action against chemists involved in the illegal business of selling injectable drugs and seal their outlets.