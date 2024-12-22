Sunday, December 22, 2024
Rawalpindi court delays verdict in 190m pound case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
10:04 PM | December 22, 2024
National

A Rawalpindi accountability court has decided to delay announcing the verdict in the £190 million corruption case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The decision was communicated to PTI lawyers by the court staff, with the next hearing date to be announced later.

Previously, on Wednesday, the court had reserved its decision after completing the trial in the case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the trial at Adiala Jail, where the defense presented their final arguments. The hearing lasted approximately 8 hours and 15 minutes, with both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in attendance.

The trial, which concluded in one year, saw the prosecution and defense present their arguments, with the NAB lawyer completing their submission the day before the verdict was reserved. The decision was originally scheduled for Monday, December 23.

£190 million case

The case involves a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference filed in December 2023, accusing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others of causing a £190 million loss to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

The allegations stem from a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which included funds transferred by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The funds, seized from the tycoon, were intended for Pakistan but were allegedly misused. Bushra Bibi was implicated due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

The couple is also accused of receiving undue benefits, including 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

In 2019, the NCA confiscated assets worth £190 million from the tycoon, classifying the settlement as a civil matter.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan’s cabinet approved it in December 2019, leading to the establishment of the Al-Qadir Trust in Islamabad.

