Saudis warned Germany about attacker’s extremist X posts

Germany - Authorities investigated a Saudi doctor with a history of anti-Islam rhetoric as the suspected driver in a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg that killed five people and injured scores. The Friday evening attack on crowds gathered to celebrate the Christmas season could sharpen a fierce debate in Germany over security and immigration ahead of a national election in February, with opinion polls suggesting the far right will perform strongly.

Authorities said on Saturday the motive was not clear. However, the Magdeburg prosecutor, Horst Nopens, said one possible factor could be what he called the suspect’s frustration with Germany’s handling of Saudi refugees. The suspect, a 50-year-old psychiatrist who has lived in Germany for almost two decades, was arrested at the scene following the three-minute attack in the central city that shocked the country. Police did not name the suspect, identified by German media only as Taleb A. The driver used emergency exit points to slowly navigate the vehicle towards the market, before picking up speed and ploughing into the crowd, a city police official told reporters.

Those killed were a nine-year-old child and four adults, Magdeburg city official Ronni Krug said, adding that some 41 of the injured had either serious or critical injuries. “I don’t know about you, but I associate the Christmas market with mulled wine and bratwurst, and yesterday people died in this area. Others are fighting for their lives,” Krug said.

Meanwhile, a car-ramming attack on a German Christmas market killed five people and wounded more than 200, Saxony-Anhalt state premier Reiner Haseloff said on Saturday, updating the toll. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was with him to pay respects in the eastern city of Magdeburg, voiced concern for some 40 critically injured people and condemned the “terrible catastrophe”. He pledged that Germany would respond “with the full force of the law” over “the terrible attack that injured and killed so many people” close to the anniversary of a deadly 2016 jihadist attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

Scholz also made a call for national unity at a time when Germany has been rocked by a heated debate on immigration and security as it heads towards elections in February.

The chancellor said it was important “that we stay together as a country, that we stick together, that we link arms, that it is not hatred that determines our coexistence but the fact that we are a community that seeks a common future.” He said he was grateful for expressions of “solidarity ... from many, many countries around the world” and said “it is good to hear that we as Germans are not alone in the face of this terrible catastrophe”.