Seventeen soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on check post in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI - As many as 16 personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom while effectively thwarting a Khwarij group attempt to attack a Check Post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District on Friday night.

“The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were sent to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, 16 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) (ISPR).

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

Security forces have killed four Khawarij terrorists, while foiling their infiltration attempt at Rajgal area adjacent to Pakistan-Afghan border.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

On night 19/20 December, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Rajgal, Khyber District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell, the ISPR said.

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi (age: 22 years, resident of District Khyber), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages, have commended the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border in the Rajgal area of Khyber District.

In a statement, the President appreciated the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists.

He paid rich tribute to the Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan’s brave security forces are always prepared to defend the country’s borders.

In a statement, the Prime Minister saluted the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during an encounter in Khyber District..

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi in the exchange of fire.

He said the government and security forces are actively working to eliminate the threat posed by Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.