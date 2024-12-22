Sherpao stresses need for dialogue to end political instability

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, on Saturday, underlined the need for dialogue to end the political instability, which he said was undermining the economy.

He made these remarks while talking to the media persons after attending a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of those who lost their lives in a blast at a mosque in Sherpao village, Charsadda, on December 21, 2007. It may be recalled that around 57 people were martyred and over 100 were injured when a blast occurred during Eid prayers at the mosque on the first day of Eidul Azha.

The QWP leader paid rich tributes to the martyrs, stating that they had laid down their lives for the restoration of peace. He added that his party would always remember their sacrifices. He noted that the security situation remained poor and that no lessons had been learned from the past. He mentioned that law and order in the southern districts and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deteriorating with each passing day.

The veteran politician also highlighted a recent all-parties conference held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar to discuss the worsening law and order situation and to urge the government to take corrective steps to address the growing lawlessness. He pointed out that even China had expressed concern over the poor law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where its citizens working on various projects had been targeted in attacks. He said the nation would not forgive those who had prioritized staging protests over taking steps to improve law and order.

Commenting on the current political situation, Aftab Sherpao said his party would welcome talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government. However, he emphasized that the negotiations should be held without any preconditions.

In response to a question, the QWP leader noted the contradiction in the statements of PTI leaders regarding the alleged killings of their party workers during the D-Chowk protest. He said PTI should provide solid evidence of the deaths of its workers. Nevertheless, he expressed sympathy for the families of the PTI workers who lost their lives in the protest.

He also stated that the jailed PTI workers should be released and that Imran Khan’s release could not be achieved through protests. He added that PTI should approach the courts to seek relief for him.