Solid steps underway to restore glory of Peshawar: KPCTA DG

Peshawar - The Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Tashfeen Haider, has said that tangible steps are being taken to restore the lost glory of Peshawar, the “City of Flowers.”

“We welcome private sector initiatives for such activities and will provide all possible support,” he said while inaugurating the three-day Khyber Food Festival at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium. The Director of Administration and Finance at the Tourism Authority, Umar Arshad, Event Tastic’s Chief Executive Officer, Shakir Ansari, and other officials were also present at the event. The KPCTA, Event Tastic, and the Bank of Khyber have jointly organized the food and music gala, where stalls showcasing cuisines and musical performances have been set up. Tashfeen Haider stated that the beauty and grandeur of Peshawar, once famous as the “City of Flowers,” had faded, but efforts are now underway to restore its liveliness and attractiveness. “We fully support the private sector’s participation in such activities. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for families to come with their children and enjoy the festivities,” he added. The three-day Khyber Food Festival at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium features more than 25 stalls showcasing handicrafts and traditional cuisines. Artisans are displaying wheat straw art, handmade crafts by women from small industries, wax products, jewellery, clothing, and a variety of food options such as chapli kebab, painda, pulao, Turkish dishes, gol-gappas, Quetta tea, burgers, and much more.

The festival also includes a play area, magic shows, and various competitions for children. Live performances by artists, including Shahid Malang, Akbar Ali Khan, and others, were also part of the joyous celebration.