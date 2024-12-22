South Africa win toss, opt to field first in final ODI against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday.

The Pakistan cricket team, aiming for a clean sweep, arrived in Johannesburg with confidence after taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The team engaged in an intensive practice session yesterday to prepare for the decisive match.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to salvage pride with a consolation win.

However, their efforts have been dealt a blow as fast bowler Bartman has been ruled out of the squad due to a knee injury.

Both teams are set to deliver a competitive performance in this concluding game of the series.