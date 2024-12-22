Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

South Africa win toss, opt to field first in final ODI against Pakistan

South Africa win toss, opt to field first in final ODI against Pakistan
Web Desk
6:01 PM | December 22, 2024
Sports

South Africa won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday.

The Pakistan cricket team, aiming for a clean sweep, arrived in Johannesburg with confidence after taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The team engaged in an intensive practice session yesterday to prepare for the decisive match.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to salvage pride with a consolation win.

However, their efforts have been dealt a blow as fast bowler Bartman has been ruled out of the squad due to a knee injury.

Both teams are set to deliver a competitive performance in this concluding game of the series.

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024