Speakers at IIUI seminar emphasize importance of fostering global academic collaborations

ISLAMABAD - The Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted an international seminar on the current state of teaching and research in Islamic Studies and its allied disciplines at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, Islamabad.

The seminar was organized in connection with the visit and Short-Term Exchange Student Mobility Program of the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya (UM), Malaysia.

The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, academics, and policymakers from Pakistan and Malaysia.

Key attendees included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of IRI; H.E. Amb. Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Allama Raghib Naeemi, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology; and Prof. Dr. Mohd Fauzi bin Hamat, Dean, Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khadher bin Ahmad, Deputy Dean (Student Affairs); Dr. Mohamad Azrien bin Mohamed Adnan, Deputy Dean (Undergraduate Studies); Mrs. Maimunah binti Kamaruddin, Senior Assistant Registrar; and Mrs. Nur Jannah binti Md Akhir, Project Officer. Joining them were senior faculty members from Faculty of Usuluddin (Islamic Studies) of IIUI including the Dean, Prof. Dr. Taj Afsar, Deputy Dean/ HoD (Department of Study of Religions) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, and representatives from UM. The seminar also welcomed Post-Doctorial fellows, and faculty members of IIUI.

The seminar featured thought-provoking discussions on the evolving trends in teaching and research within Islamic Studies and its allied disciplines.

Speakers emphasized the importance of fostering global academic collaborations, enhancing interdisciplinary research, and integrating innovative pedagogical approaches.

The event highlighted the vital role of exchange programs in broadening academic horizons and building strong bilateral ties between academic institutions. The collaboration between IIUI and the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, marks a significant step toward strengthening academic partnerships and promoting excellence in Islamic education and research.