Strategic focus for safeguarding interests in Indian Ocean urged

LAHORE - Former military officials, diplomats and academics gathered here at the Pakistan Navy War College on Friday and called for strengthening Pakistan’s Naval capabilities, deepening strategic ties with China, and addressing India’s maritime expansion. They underscored the strategic importance of the IOR as a geopolitical hotspot driven by strategic competition, emerging technologies, and regional power dynamics. The experts from diverse fields while speaking at the event hosted by the Pakistan Navy War College in collaboration with the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) also stressed the need for adopting a proactive and multifaceted strategy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to protect the country’s interests.

They also emphasised the need to leverage Pakistan’s geographic position and invest in infrastructure like Gwadar to enhance economic and strategic prospects in the evolving geopolitical landscape. Moreover, they recommended the integration of advanced technologies, and the pursuit of pragmatic arms control measures for regional stability, reducing risks of escalation, and capitalizing on economic opportunities. Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (R) Zubair Mehmood Hayat NI (M) described India as ‘elephant in the room’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), asserting that Pakistan must continue to advocate that the ocean is a shared resource, not India’s exclusive domain. He emphasised Pakistan’s significant stake in the IOR and the necessity of crafting policies to safeguard its national interests amid a competitive geopolitical environment. Lt Gen (R) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor NCA, urged Pakistan to adopt a holistic approach that integrates its continental and maritime interests in the Arabian Sea and IOR. Highlighting the inevitability of China’s economic rise, he called for the preservation of Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China, viewing it as pivotal to Pakistan’s future security and prosperity. He stressed the urgency of addressing strategic threats in the region before shifting dynamics further complicated Pakistan’s position.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former Foreign Secretary, underscored the critical need for Pakistan to enhance its naval capabilities, modernise its maritime infrastructure, and develop Gwadar’s potential by improving its connectivity to the northern regions. These steps, he argued, are essential for achieving peace, security, and economic growth in the IOR. Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Saeed Minhas, President of National Institute of Maritime Affairs, highlighted maritime security as a cornerstone for regional peace, global trade, and sustainable development. He pointed out that securing the maritime environment is key to addressing critical global challenges such as energy and food security, climate change, and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Brig (R) Zahir ul Haider Kazmi, Advisor SPD, discussed the destabilising impact of emerging technologies like hypersonic weapons and AI, which exacerbate risks of miscalculation in the IOR. He called for enhancing Pakistan’s maritime capabilities to counter India’s naval expansion and advocated for pragmatic arms control measures, such as naval hotlines, to reduce risks without compromising deterrence.

Former National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf urged Pakistan to leverage its strategic location for economic gains, emphasising that Pakistan is not part of the broader framework of Indo-Pacific theatre that has been designed against China.

Air Marshal (R) Asim Suleman, President Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, Lahore, identified the Indian Ocean as a focal point of global strategic competition, with India’s expanding maritime activities contributing to regional instability. He stressed the importance of integrating Pakistan’s naval capabilities across all domains to counter these threats and harness the IOR’s shared opportunities. Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore Azhar Mahmood pointed out that shifting power dynamics and alliance formations are reshaping the IOR’s geopolitical landscape. Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director of CISS, highlighted the dual impact of advanced technologies, which enhance operational capabilities and deterrence postures while introducing new complexities. He emphasised the need for strategic recalibrations to address these developments in the maritime domain.