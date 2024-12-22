Sunday, December 22, 2024
TDAP organises webinar to unlock Ethiopian market for Pakistani agro, food products

December 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  The International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully organized a webinar titled “Explore the Ethiopian Market for Agro and Food Products” in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Investment in Ethiopia on 20th December. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The webinar witnessed active participation from over 48 representatives of Pakistan’s agriculture and food sectors, reflecting a strong interest in exploring new trade opportunities in the Ethiopian market.

Distinguished keynote speakers included Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade and Investment) in Ethiopia; Ms Adeela Younus, Trade and Investment Counsellor in Kenya; and Samnoon Basra, Trade and Investment Attaché in Nigeria. Renowned Ethiopian experts Bizuayrhu Gebreyrs from Zeta General Trading, Ms Selome Getachew from Bridge Consultancy, and Ms Helen Asnake, a consultant on bank transactions, also contributed valuable insights.

Addressing the participants, Basit Saleem Shah provided an in-depth analysis of the trade potential between Pakistan and Ethiopia, as well as other accredited East African nations, such as Djibouti. He emphasized the growing demand for Pakistani agro and food products in Ethiopia, offering immense opportunities for exporters.

Ms Adeela Younus highlighted trade dynamics in East Africa, particularly between Pakistan and Kenya, while Samnoon Basra shared key insights into trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. Ethiopian experts enriched the session with practical guidance on market dynamics, consultancy services, and banking procedures, crucial for successfully entering the Ethiopian market.

This webinar is part of TDAP’s broader initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s trade ties with African markets and serves as a precursor to the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 14–16, 2025. The upcoming event will provide Pakistani exporters with a platform to showcase their products and explore business opportunities in East Africa. TDAP encourages Pakistani exporters to actively participate in the conference and exhibition to capitalize on the trade potential in the Ethiopian market and the wider African region.

Meanwhile, The International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Product Officer for Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics and the Minister (Trade & Investment) in Ethiopia, successfully organized a highly informative webinar titled “Explore the Ethiopian Market - Pharmaceuticals, Surgical, Dental, & Medical Equipment/Products along with Cosmetics & Beauty Products”.

The webinar garnered an overwhelming response, with over 95 participants representing the pharmaceuticals, surgical, medical equipment/products, and cosmetics and beauty sectors. This significant initiative serves as a prelude to the upcoming 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference & Single Country Exhibition (PATDC & SCE), scheduled to take place from May 14–16, 2025, in Ethiopia.

Basit Saleem Shah, Minister (Trade & Investment) in Ethiopia, provided an in-depth overview of Ethiopian market dynamics and trade opportunities for Pakistani companies.

 Wondwosen, representing the medical and surgical sectors, highlighted opportunities and challenges in these fields. Aschalew, a specialist in the pharmaceuticals sector, shared valuable strategies for market entry and compliance requirements. Samuel Tekleyesus, from ET Care Beauty Products, elaborated on the rising demand for cosmetics and beauty products in Ethiopia.

The speakers also outlined the procedures for product registration in Ethiopia for pharmaceuticals, surgical, dental, and medical equipment/products, offering essential guidance to prospective exporters.

This webinar marks the start of a series of awareness sessions aimed at enhancing Pakistani exporters’ engagement in Ethiopia’s growing markets. TDAP strongly encourages all stakeholders to capitalize on this opportunity and actively participate in the forthcoming PATDC & SCE, Ethiopia 2025.

