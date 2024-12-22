Tessori urges youth to eliminate negative thinking

Karachi - The Governor of Sindh and Chancellor of Public Universities, Kamran Khan Tessori, has called on the youth to eliminate negative thinking and adopt a positive mindset to ensure success. He emphasized that there is no shortage of talent or resources in Pakistan, and the youth must step forward to dismantle the outdated system, as the country’s future lies in their hands. He made these remarks during his address at the 12th convocation of Dawood Engineering University at Governor House.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, students, and their parents.

The Governor of Sindh urged parents to encourage their talented daughters and allow them to grow. He stressed that the country’s resources must be invested in the youth. He also praised Dawood University for maintaining its quality consistently over the years.

In his address to the students, Chancellor Kamran Khan Tessori urged them to reaffirm their commitment to serving their parents, stressing that it is their duty. He also remarked that the students had not just received degrees but secured their futures. He added that 90% of the female students were gold medalists and advised them not to let their gold medals go unnoticed.

Addressing the parents, he urged them to provide proper education to their daughters and not just showcase their degrees.

He also shared that modern IT courses are being offered at Governor House, with 50,000 students enrolled in these programs. He revealed that an IT course, usually costing Rs80,000, is available for free at Governor House. He further added that the doors of Governor House are open 24/7, and if any young person faces difficulties, they can ring the “Bell of Hope,” signalling the Governor’s support in solving their problems.

Discussing the challenges faced by Karachi, the Governor expressed concern over the city’s deteriorating state, with garbage heaps and potholes everywhere, and the tragic incidents caused by reckless dumpers. He emphasized the need for collective action to solve these problems and encouraged the youth to embrace social media’s positive potential.

The Governor also mentioned the celebration of “Muhajir Culture Day” on December 24, which will honor the efforts of their forefathers before and after the creation of Pakistan. He concluded by expressing hope for a brighter future and confidence that the solutions lie in collaborative efforts.