Sunday, December 22, 2024
Three family members killed over property dispute in Mardan

Web Desk
2:03 PM | December 22, 2024
National

A woman and two other members of the same family were shot dead in Mardan’s Takht-i-Bahi area over a property dispute.

According to police, the victims, including a father and son, were gunned down by relatives following a long-standing property disagreement. The bodies of the two victims have been transferred to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police confirmed that the accused and victims were related, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Rising Incidents of Property-Related Violence
This tragic incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence linked to property disputes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier, in Bannu city, four individuals were killed in a clash between two groups over a property issue. The confrontation took place in the Landhi Jalandhar area, where both sides opened fire, resulting in four fatalities.

In a separate incident this year in Peshawar’s Chamkani area, five people lost their lives when two groups exchanged gunfire over a property dispute. Police have registered an FIR in the Peshawar case, confirming that the dispute had been ongoing for an extended period.

PTI welcomes PM's committee formation for political negotiations

These incidents underscore the growing problem of violent confrontations over personal and land-related conflicts, which continue to affect communities across the region.

