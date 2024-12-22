UAE selected as neutral venue for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been chosen as the neutral venue for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, according to sources. This follows the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) approval of the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tournament, which will kick off on February 19, 2025, will feature eight teams split into two groups, with matches taking place across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. However, India’s matches, including the high-profile clash with Pakistan, are likely to be held in the UAE.

This move is part of the agreement reached in December 2023, where the ICC decided that matches involving India in tournaments hosted by Pakistan, and vice versa, would be played at neutral venues. This includes the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.