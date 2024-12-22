Sunday, December 22, 2024
UoS organises free medical camp

December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  The Social Work Department of University of Sargodha organised a free medical camp at Chak No118 NB, under the theme “Serving the People is Our First Priority.” The camp provided free medical check-ups and medications to the local community. Medical physician Dr. Muhammad Waqar Yunus conducted medical examinations, while Rifa Foundation provided free medicines. The camp was organized under the supervision of Director of Rifa Foundation Muhammad Deen, Assistant Professor Social Work Department Rana Imran Ahmed and Medical Social Welfare Officer Nadia Shah. Students from the Social Work Department actively volunteered their services during the camp. The initiative aimed to provide accessible healthcare to underprivileged communities and highlight the importance of social responsibility, Assistant Professor Rana Imran Ahmed added.

